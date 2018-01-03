A California sheriff’s department lost one of its deputies; officials say his life was taken in a “violent attack” stemming from a minor car crash.





Lawrence “Larry” Falce, 70, was a deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Falce was involved in a minor car accident on New Year’s Eve while he was off-duty, reported KTLA. For reasons that are currently unknown, the other driver hit Falce with their vehicle after the two made contact, authorities said in a news release. The deputy was severely injured and did not regain consciousness.

His death was announced on Tuesday after he was taken off of life support.

A suspect was located and taken into custody, but their identity has not yet been released, as the investigation is still underway.

“Larry is remembered as an honorable man, who began his career with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in 1981 as a deputy sheriff,” the sheriff’s department explained a press release. “Larry started his career working in corrections at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center and the Central Detention Center. The 36-year veteran worked patrol at Central Station for the past 32 years. Before joining our department, Larry served his country in the Army. He prided himself as being a lifelong public servant, who cared deeply about this profession.”

Falce left behind a sister, Marjorie, and a longtime girlfriend named Deborah.

On Tuesday, the department shared a video of his funeral procession.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact Detective J. Casto at 909-384-5747 or Sgt. Mahan at 909-388-4955.

