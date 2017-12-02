A teenage girl was stabbed over 80 times and then set on fire by a man she met on Facebook, according to police.





15-year-old Sabriya McLean’s body was found on the Philadelphia streets late Tuesday morning by police officers. Investigators say she met up with the suspect, 23-year-old Cole Swaringer-Herring, on Monday night. The suspect’s parents were reportedly out of town at the time of the murder, but he told them what he had done when they returned home.

The concerned parents then alerted police the following morning. When responding officers located McLean’s body under a pile of leaves, they immediately arrested Swaringer-Herring and are wondering if he’s committed any other murders due to the serious nature of the crime.

“It was a very violent act so we’re looking at him in connection to some other possible cases that we’ve had,” said Capt. Jack Ryan, who added that they have yet to determine a motive for the killing.

Charged with murder, arson, abuse of a corpse and related offenses, Swaringer-Herring is being held pending his future preliminary hearing. McLean had tragically just turned 15 in October. The Delaware native had been reported missing prior to the gruesome discovery.

