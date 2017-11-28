A 17-year-old soccer player in Columbia County, Fla., is missing, and authorities think she may have run away with a coach from her school. The young woman, Caitlyn Frisina, apparently erased all information on her cell phone before she left her home on Saturday night, the last time her family saw her.





Police in Columbia County believe she might be with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez, traveling in a red Mercury Sable. Rodriguez is a soccer coach associated with the team Frisina plays for, Columbia County officials told Action News Jax.

Police said Frisina withdrew $200 from an ATM in St. Marys, Ga., on Sunday. That’s the latest lead they have on her location.

Frisina’s mother, Scarlet Parnell Frisina, took to Facebook to plead for her daughter’s safe return home. She wrote: “Caitlyn Morgan, Punkin, Daddy and I want you to know how very much we love you and miss you! We’re not sure why you chose to go, but know that all we care about is knowing whether or not you’re safe!!”

“We can work out any issues. We’re here with open arms praying for your safety! Please let us know that you’re ok,” she continued. “Day or night, no matter what; no judgement, no anger…just know we’re here and we love you more than you can imagine! Chandler and all of our family and friends love you, too, and are praying for you, as well!! Let someone, anyone, know that you’re ok!!!”

The Columbia County School District released a statement on the situation, saying that Rogriguez has been suspended pending an investigation and that he is no longer the head boys soccer coach at Fort White High School.

The school district’s statement on the soccer coach continued: “Depending on the outcome of this investigation, the information may be sent to [the Florida Department of Education] to determine if any violations of the Principles of Professional Conduct for the Education Profession in Florida or local School Board Policy have occurred.”

“Again, the employee has been suspended and will be restricted from all contact with students. No other comments will be made pending this investigation,” the statement concluded.

Columbia County law enforcement have asked anyone with information about Frisina’s whereabouts to call 386-719-2005 and let police know immediately.