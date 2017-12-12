Menu
Trump (1) Read this Next

Basketball dad who wouldn't thank Trump makes decision to send his kids back overseas
Advertisement

The man accused of launching a failed ISIS-inspired terror attack in New York City, Akayed Ullah, took to Facebook to taunt President Donald Trump on Monday, per a criminal complaint reported by The Daily Beast.


“Trump you failed to protect your nation,” the 27-year-old Ullah wrote, according to the complaint, before attempting to carry out the attack.

Ullah, who lived in Brooklyn and is said to have lived in the United States for seven years, walked through the Port Authority station with wires attached to him and a 5-inch metal pipe bomb and battery pack strapped to his midsection, on the right side of his jacket.

Surveillance cameras captured Ullah walking casually through the crowded passageway when the bomb suddenly went off at 7:20 a.m. amid a plume of white smoke, which cleared to show the man sprawled on the ground and commuters fleeing in terror. Investigators said it was not clear if the bomb was set off intentionally or went off prematurely.

RELATED: Roy Moore continued a “sassy” tradition that raised a lot of eyebrows at the polls

Officers Jack Collins, Sean Gallagher, Drew Preston and Anthony Manferdini were on the scene and took down Ullah swiftly.

Later Monday, Albert Fox Cahn, the Legal Director for the New York Chapter of the Council for Islamic Relations, released a statement critical of investigation tactics involved with interviewing.

“We are heartbroken by the violence that was targeted at our city today and by the allegations being made against a member of our family. But we’re also outraged by the behavior of the law enforcement officials who held children as small as 4 years old out in the cold and who pulled a teenager out of high school classes to interrogate him without lawyer, without his parents,” the statement said.

It is unclear if the 4 year old and the teenager were related to the suspect, according to the New York Post. The family continued to be critical of investigators, according to the Post, even though he tried to launch a terror attack in a crowded subway that could have resulted in mass murder.

Ullah is expected to be presented on five charges, including using a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a place of public use on Tuesday, per the report.

Raj Prashad About the author:
Raj is the editor of FanBuzz.com.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Kathy Griffin slams the president as a “Nazi” in a blazing new interview

Kathy Griffin slams the president as a “Nazi” in a blazing new interview

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

Police have identified the Texas father and two young kids who lost their lives in a tragic murder-suicide
Across the U.S.A.

Police have identified the Texas father and two young kids who lost their lives in a tragic murder-suicide

,
Who the family of the NYC bomber is focusing on in all of this is a major head-scratcher
Across the U.S.A.

Who the family of the NYC bomber is focusing on in all of this is a major head-scratcher

,
A former police chief has a new prosthetic arm, and he wants his old job back — but his town disagrees
Across the U.S.A.

A former police chief has a new prosthetic arm, and he wants his old job back — but his town disagrees

,
Sheriff responds after controversial, “tasteless” drug overdose meme circulates his department
Across the U.S.A.

Sheriff responds after controversial, “tasteless” drug overdose meme circulates his department

,
Advertisement