Authorities outside Washington, D.C. came forward on Wednesday with details of a grisly murder related to MS-13. According to the Montgomery County Police, an MS-13 gang slaying occurred in Wheaton, Maryland, a suburb of the District of Columbia. A man’s body was found buried in a park with over 100 stab wounds, a decapitated head and an excised heart.





Court documents allege that gang-members coordinated the killing for several weeks, and used walkie-talkies to alert each other of the victim’s whereabouts.

One man, Miguel Angel Lopez-Abrego, aged 19, has been charged with the stabbing. Police say he was likely the first attacker. Despite not discovering his remains until September, police believe the man was killed during the spring.

Abrego was charged with first-degree murder.

Charges against Abrego came one day after a Boston man was convicted of encouraging gang killings related to MS-13.

“22-year-old Rafael Leoner-Aguirre was found guilty Tuesday of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in March,” the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

A rise in MS-13 related violence in suburban towns has been given increased awareness in recent years after politicians began to take notice. Knocking out MS-13 was one of the main talking points throughout President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.