At least one shot in shooting and hostage situation in Charleston
At least one person has been shot in an active shooting and hostage situation unfolding in Charleston, S.C.

Just after noon, a gunman entered the dining room at Virginia’s On King, a restaurant along King Street in Charleston. The street, lined with shops and restaurants, is a popular destination for locals and tourists.

The Post and Courier reports that a suspect described as an “older black man wearing an apron and dressed like a kitchen staff member” and carrying a gun locked the door at the restaurant and told about 30 people seated there, “I am the new king of Charleston.”


In a press conference, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the shooting was “not a hate crime” and the incident was caused by a “disgruntled employee.”

