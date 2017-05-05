Bernie Sanders could barely keep it together after watching President Trump’s latest gaffe

Trump: Australia has better health care than U.S. (they have universal health care) Watch the reaction from @BernieSanders to @chrislhayes pic.twitter.com/zYF8NsGKF0 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 5, 2017

During a Thursday night appearance on MSNBC, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) couldn’t contain his laughter after watching a video of President Donald Trump.

In a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Trump praised the nation’s healthcare system.

“I shouldn’t say this to our great gentlemen and my friend from Australia … cause you have better healthcare than we do,” Trump said. The Australian healthcare system is a universal healthcare system run by the government, in stark contrast to Trump’s American Healthcare Act and all he criticized about Obamacare.





Sanders, who is a proponent of universal healthcare had a nice chuckle.

“Wait a minute … the president has just said it,” Sanders said amid a mountain of laughs.

“Let’s take a look at the Australian healthcare system. And let’s move…maybe he wants to take a look at the Canadian system or systems throughout Europe. Thank you, Mr. President.”

“Let us move to a Medicare-for-all system that does what every other major country on the earth does — guaranteed healthcare to all people at a fraction of the cost per capita that we spend.”

Sanders later said that he would quote President Trump from the floor of the United States Senate. Don’t be surprised if Trump’s comment ends up in some Sanders speeches.