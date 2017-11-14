Five people are dead after an early-morning shooting at a Northern California elementary school on Tuesday. Police say that among the deceased is the gunman, who was brought down by authorities.





The shooting occurred at Rancho Tehama Elementary School, some time around 8 a.m., Fox 5 reports. A deputy said, “I am told … the suspected shooter is deceased by law enforcement bullets.” However, he stressed that the details are still unclear, saying, “I don’t have a list of victims. … I know of at least three deaths.” He added, “I know that we have [medical-evacuated] a number of students,” and said, “We have the children who were attending school in a safe location at this time.”

BREAKING: At least 3 dead in shooting in Tehama Co. it started at a home and moved to the school. Shooter shot and killed by police. pic.twitter.com/xIKvyIxq4y — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017

The gunfire reportedly began in a home, and the shooter then moved to the elementary school, where he continued firing. The deputy speaking to Fox 5 said that he’s aware of at least five crime scenes, and that roughly 100 law enforcement officers are working to get to the bottom of the shooting.

RELATED: Guy abandons dog for 30 minutes and flips out when owners confront him

The school is located about 120 miles northwest of Sacramento, and a member of the FBI’s Sacramento field office told the Record-Searchlight that the bureau is sending “teams up to assist at the request of Tehama County authorities.”

One man who lives near the school told the Record-Searchlight that the shooter is a neighbor, saying, “[He’s] been shooting a lot of bullets lately, hundreds of rounds, large magazines.” He added, “We made it aware that this guy is crazy and he’s been threatening us.” Record-Spotlight reporter Jim Schultz tweeted just after 2:00 p.m. that Undersheriff Phil Johnston told him that five people are dead, including the shooter.

At 10:51 a.m. (PST) or 1:51 p.m. (EST), reporter Laura Eng tweeted that a contact at the nearby Enloe Medical Center stated that four patients had been received — one adult and three children.

At this time, it’s still unclear what kind of weapon the shooter used, but Undersheriff Johnston says that police recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.