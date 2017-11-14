Menu
When she heard the guilty verdict against her, this woman's world literally came crashing down
Five people are dead after an early-morning shooting at a Northern California elementary school on Tuesday. Police say that among the deceased is the gunman, who was brought down by authorities.


The shooting occurred at Rancho Tehama Elementary School, some time around 8 a.m., Fox 5 reports. A deputy said, “I am told … the suspected shooter is deceased by law enforcement bullets.” However, he stressed that the details are still unclear, saying, “I don’t have a list of victims. … I know of at least three deaths.” He added, “I know that we have [medical-evacuated] a number of students,” and said, “We have the children who were attending school in a safe location at this time.”

The gunfire reportedly began in a home, and the shooter then moved to the elementary school, where he continued firing. The deputy speaking to Fox 5 said that he’s aware of at least five crime scenes, and that roughly 100 law enforcement officers are working to get to the bottom of the shooting.

The school is located about 120 miles northwest of Sacramento, and a member of the FBI’s Sacramento field office told the Record-Searchlight that the bureau is sending “teams up to assist at the request of Tehama County authorities.”

One man who lives near the school told the Record-Searchlight that the shooter is a neighbor, saying, “[He’s] been shooting a lot of bullets lately, hundreds of rounds, large magazines.” He added, “We made it aware that this guy is crazy and he’s been threatening us.” Record-Spotlight reporter Jim Schultz tweeted just after 2:00 p.m. that Undersheriff Phil Johnston told him that five people are dead, including the shooter.

At 10:51 a.m. (PST) or 1:51 p.m. (EST), reporter Laura Eng tweeted that a contact at the nearby Enloe Medical Center stated that four patients had been received — one adult and three children.

At this time, it’s still unclear what kind of weapon the shooter used, but Undersheriff Johnston says that police recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.

Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
