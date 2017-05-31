Chelsea Clinton hits “The View” to say how she really feels about Kathy Griffin’s headless Trump photo

After comedian Kathy Griffin posed for a photo with a bloody, decapitated Donald Trump head, she was criticized by public figures of all types.

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

One of the most vocal public figures to condemn Griffin’s actions was Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Trump’s former presidential rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. On Wednesday, Clinton appeared on “The View” to talk about her new book and to discuss the current political climate.

“This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president,” Clinton wrote on Twitter.

The first question the ladies of “The View,” asked was about Griffin’s photo.

“I hope that we are in a place in the country that we can at least agree on that,” Clinton said after condemning the nature of the photo.

“Its never funny to joke about violence towards anyone, especially in this politically charged moment.”