Chelsea Clinton took a stand for Sean Spicer after Steve Bannon made a joke at his expense

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton was not a fan of the latest joke told at White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s expense.

Spicer held an off-camera press briefing on Monday, where reporters were not allowed to broadcast audio or visual. When asked about the briefing, senior advisor Steve Bannon reportedly replied, “Sean got fatter.”

Clinton tweeted her distaste for the comment:

The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017. https://t.co/pWqupoAOXu — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

“The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017,” she wrote.

Shortly after publishing the tweet, Clinton engaged those who did not agree with her perspective:

Oh ok. So using fat shaming to avoid answering questions about increasing opacity. Got it. 2017. https://t.co/RbUSc6ipZS — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

She was even accused of being a member of the “humor-impaired left:”

PR-managed response from the humor-impaired left It was a joke https://t.co/EeUucx2P91 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 20, 2017

Clinton also responded to the criticism accordingly: