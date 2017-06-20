Chelsea Clinton took a stand for Sean Spicer after Steve Bannon made a joke at his expense

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton was not a fan of the latest joke told at White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s expense.
Spicer held an off-camera press briefing on Monday, where reporters were not allowed to broadcast audio or visual. When asked about the briefing, senior advisor Steve Bannon reportedly replied, “Sean got fatter.”
Clinton tweeted her distaste for the comment:
“The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017,” she wrote.
Shortly after publishing the tweet, Clinton engaged those who did not agree with her perspective:
She was even accused of being a member of the “humor-impaired left:”
Clinton also responded to the criticism accordingly: