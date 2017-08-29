Cops weren’t prepared when a toll-dodging deer decided to prance along a bridge for free

California Highway Patrolmen enjoyed an eventful morning when they stopped a deer wandering on a toll bridge in the Golden State. On Tuesday, the agency uploaded a picture of the animal to their Twitter account, joking “she said she usually pays [the toll], but today she was a buck short.”

This morning our officers stopped a doe for toll evasion, on the Bay Bridge. She said she usually pays it, but today she was a buck short. pic.twitter.com/KkkDJpn5Ck — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) August 29, 2017

The animal was on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, about three miles east of the historic Golden Gate Bridge the Associated Press reports. Officer Matthew Hamer explains that two officers were patrolling the bridge when the animal ran out of the nearby woods on Treasure Island and strolled in front of there cruiser.





After staring at the police for a few minutes, the animal disappeared back into the woods.

