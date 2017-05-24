Fuel tanker overturns and explodes in California, sending hundreds running for their lives

A tanker loaded with 8,100 gallons of fuel flipped over yesterday, causing a wild explosion and fire that ABC30 says consumed much of the west side of the town of Atwater, Calif.

The driver, who has not been identified yet, died at the scene.

RELATED: A Washington man passed out drunk in a Wal-Mart bathroom — then the fire started

The resulting fire consumed a McDonald’s and a number of cars but, thankfully, caused no additional loss of life. Footage from the fire shot by Guy Vesco and others in the area show the truly cinematic nature of the blaze.





David Velasco, who worked at a Panda Express on the strip, told ABC30 that he heard a series of explosions while he was in the kitchen cutting vegetables. He nearly died trying to save his car, abandoning the attempt at the last minute.

“I heard three explosions from the gas truck, and then two more, and I was like, ‘Yeah that’s my car right there,'” he told the station. “I’m thanking God right now […] Just leave it’s a car, it’s materialistic.”

City officials say it could take months to restore the area, considering the thousands of gallons of fuel that spilled.