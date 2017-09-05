Hurricane Irma swells to a category 5 storm as it barrels toward land

Another heavy-duty storm is on the horizon. On Tuesday morning, Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a category 5 storm. Projections so far include dangerous storm surge and coastal landfall later this week.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has already declared a state of emergency for the entire state, in hopes that increased preparedness will lighten the impact for Floridians. Irma is expected to barrel through Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Bahamas throughout the rest of the week before touching down in central Florida on Sunday.

“In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best, and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared,” Scott said





Hurricane Irma is the first major tropical storm to develop in the eastern Atlantic Ocean since Hurricane Julia in 2010.