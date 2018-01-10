Imagine finding gold at the end of a rainbow — twice. That’s how lucky a Massachusetts couple has found themselves over the last few months.





Robert Goodwin won a $1 million jackpot after scratching a $5 instant lottery ticket, it was announced Monday. Anyone would be astonished at his good fortune, but for him and his wife, this wasn’t their first rodeo.

Back in August, Jane Goodwin won a $1 million prize in the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes.

Mr. Goodwin is taking his winnings home in a lump sum, which will leave him with $650,000 in his pocket — definitely nothing to scoff at.

The couple are planning on combining their earnings to buy a home in a retirement community. Their reason?