In just two weeks, not one but TWO teachers at the same school face sexual abuse charges

An English teacher at Beaumont High School in California was arrested on accusations of sexual contact with one of her female students, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said, making her the second teacher in two weeks at the school to face sexual abuse charges.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested Christina Jacobson, 37, who also used the alias Chris Austin, Monday on suspicion of oral copulation with a person under 18 years old and sexual penetration with a foreign object. Her bail was set at $500,000, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported, via the Press Enterprise.





Samantha Lee Ciotta, 32, also an English teacher at Beaumont High School was arrested on Sept. 20 on suspicion of having sex with a student. She was released the next day on $150,000 bail and has been placed on administrative leave.

“The district is deeply troubled by the recent allegations of staff misconduct with students, and we understand that our parents, students, and staff are very concerned,” read an emailed statement from the Beaumont Unified School District, reported the Tribune.

The district learned of the allegations against Jacobson on Sept. 18, according to the statement, but could not make the information public at that time because of state and federal privacy laws. Jacobsen was immediately put on administrative leave, and she resigned the same day.

After being unable to contact Jacobson, detectives learned that she had moved out of her home. They contacted the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, which obtained a warrant for Jacobson’s arrest.

She was found and arrested during a traffic stop on Monday in La Canada Flintridge, a city in Los Angeles County, the release said, according to the Tribune.