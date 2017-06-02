Kathy Griffin alternates between tears and Trump insults during a wild press conference

During a Friday morning press conference in Los Angeles, comedian Kathy Griffin stood in front of reporters to try and make sense of the backlash against a photograph she posted earlier in the week.

Griffin posed with a bloody dummy head that looked like President Donald Trump. In the ensuing days, members of the first family have chastised Griffin for the photo, and she has been fired from several jobs.

"What is happening to me has never happened, ever, in the history of this great country," Kathy Griffin says https://t.co/T5uqozQu3e pic.twitter.com/py15gGkACc — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 2, 2017

Throughout the press conference, Griffin alternated between sobs and insults as she expressed that what was happening to her was absurd.





Kathy Griffin gets emotional when talking about photo: "I've had everybody turn on me and I just want to make people laugh…I screwed up." pic.twitter.com/2GKLX2sV36 — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2017

“I’m going to be honest, he broke me,” Griffin said of President Trump. She believes that her photo was clear satire and that it was improper for the president and his surrogates to mobilize public opinion against her.

“I’m gonna make fun of the president…I’m not going to threaten him. I have no desire to harm him,” Griffin said.

Earlier in the week, President Trump commented on the photo on his Twitter feed.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” he wrote. Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017 Griffin admitted that the photo was clearly a mistake.

“I make mistakes, if you don’t stand up, you get run over. What’s happening to me has never happened in this great country,” she said. “A sitting president of the U.S. … is personally trying to ruin my life forever.”

Griffin also explained that she believed she was a clear target of a sexist culture.

“This wouldn’t be happening to a guy. This is a woman thing… people who sign my checks are white guys,” the comedian insisted.

Throughout her apology, Griffin delivered several jabs aimed at President Trump. She reminded the assembled reporters that her job is to be a comedian, and whether it be the Kardashians or President Trump in the news, she was going to comment on them.

“It’s a good time to be a comedian…it’s scary to be a citizen…but it’s a good time to be a comedian,” Griffin quipped.

Following her removal from an annual job at CNN hosting their New Year’s Eve special, and the cancellation of several of her comedy shows, Griffin expressed that President Trump had accomplished what he wanted to.

“I don’t think I’ll have a career after this.”