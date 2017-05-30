Kathy Griffin explains her bloody photoshoot with a headless Donald Trump

Comedian Kathy Griffin received criticism from all political persuasions on Monday after posting a short video in which she holds up the beheaded head of President Donald Trump.

Griffin maintains an ominous tone in the clip which shows her raising a bloody Trump head.

“I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever’ Also @ tylershields great Photog/film maker,” Griffen wrote on Twitter.

She later added a qualifier that she actually didn’t wish violence on anyone.





“OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

Despite Griffin’s insistence that she doesn’t condone violence, her actions were met with harsh criticism.