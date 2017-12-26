There can be some frustration when the request to have one’s picture taken is misunderstood. But one dad won all of the internet points for being more than understanding when he became his wife’s Christmas cameraman.





“I’ve learned more about love from watching my dad reluctantly rearrange the living room so my mom can make snow angel boomerangs for her 29 Instagram followers than anything else in life,” tweeted a Twitter user named Taylor Burkhalter.

Burkhalter shared three shots, all featuring one very stone-faced father.

It was pretty clear by his expression that he was not as enthusiastic about the shoot.

The last picture had me wheezing. — shyboii (@StefanAlcantara) December 25, 2017

His face says "This woman is crazy and ridiculous." His heart says "But god, do I love her." 😂 — Führer King Baddie 👑 (@FutureEvilX) December 25, 2017

Despite this, some felt the same inspiration Burkhalter did.

how im tryna be in 2018. thats unconditional https://t.co/PdqTL6SM6b — WHIPPED CREAM (@iamWHIPPEDCREAM) December 25, 2017

As lovely as things looked behind-the-scenes, everyone wanted to see the final result.

It definitely did not disappoint.

The spirit of Christmas was alive and well.

This is quality holiday cheer. 💚❤️ — #IBelieveSurvivors (@lenubienne) December 25, 2017

