Drew Scott and Linda Phan are one of the most endearing celebrity couples around, and their festive family photo shows why
There can be some frustration when the request to have one’s picture taken is misunderstood. But one dad won all of the internet points for being more than understanding when he became his wife’s Christmas cameraman.


“I’ve learned more about love from watching my dad reluctantly rearrange the living room so my mom can make snow angel boomerangs for her 29 Instagram followers than anything else in life,” tweeted a Twitter user named Taylor Burkhalter.

Burkhalter shared three shots, all featuring one very stone-faced father.

It was pretty clear by his expression that he was not as enthusiastic about the shoot.

Despite this, some felt the same inspiration Burkhalter did.

As lovely as things looked behind-the-scenes, everyone wanted to see the final result.

It definitely did not disappoint.

The spirit of Christmas was alive and well.

RELATED: Video of Diddy giving his kids a surprise Christmas gift takes internet by storm

