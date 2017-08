Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke resigned from his position on Thursday afternoon.

In June, Clarke said that he was offered a position with the Department of Homeland Security. He later withdrew his name from consideration.

There has been no official word yet as to why he made the decision.

:: BREAKING NOW: Milwaukee County Clerk confirms @MCSOSheriff @SheriffClarke David Clarke has resigned. Letter received at 3:17pm. pic.twitter.com/IDqUUp5atm — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) August 31, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional information.