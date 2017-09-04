North Carolina man tells 911 he thinks he stabbed his wife to death during a dream

Raleigh, N.C., police arrested Matthew Phelps, 28, and charged him with murdering his 29-year-old wife, Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps. Phelps called 911 after waking up and discovering his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.

In the 911 call made at about 1:10 a.m., the dispatcher is heard asking him to explain exactly what happened. Phelps said he “had a dream” and when he turned on the lights, she was “dead on the floor.”

The dispatcher continued to ask Phelps questions about his wife. He can be heard becoming emotional and telling the dispatcher that she is not breathing, and that he is “too scared to get close to her.” He then told the dispatcher that he took more cold medicine than he should have before going to bed.





“I took Coricidin Cough and Cold because I know it can make you feel good and sometimes I can’t sleep at night,” Phelps told the dispatcher. Phelps can then be heard sobbing toward the end of the seven-minute call as he says his wife didn’t deserve this.

Phelps, who did not have a past record, will make his first court appearance Tuesday. According to his Facebook page, Phelps worked at Dunlap Lawn Service. He graduated from Kentucky’s Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in 2011 where he studied evangelism and mission.

A YouCaring fundraiser page has been posted to help Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps’ grieving family.