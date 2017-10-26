Officer shot and killed by man who owed his life to police, authorities say

An Ohio man whose life was saved by Liberty Township police and firefighters two years is alleged to have shot and killed a police officer on Saturday night.

Fox 8 reported that Jason Marble, who received CPR and Narcan from first responders to keep him from dying in July 2015, is suspected of killing Girard Officer Justin Leo, 31, who had worked for the force for about five years.

“It was rather disturbing to find out that we saved his life, and two years later he ended an officer’s life,” Liberty Township Police Chief Rich Tisone said on Monday.





The shooting occurred when police were called to a home in Girard at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Soon after they arrived, sources told Fox 8 that Marble shot Leo. Another officer on the call returned fire and killed Marble.

The street where Leo was shot has turned into a makeshift memorial, with police flags lining the street and some neighbors adorning trees with blue ribbons.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said many people who had met Officer Leo have relayed dozens of stories on how the young officer impacted them.

“For example he had a call about some young kids playing in the neighborhood, maybe trespassing and he showed up in uniform. He ended up tossing the football to them,” Melfi told Fox 8.

“He was an amazing person,” Melfi added.

Others shared stories about Leo on Facebook, with one person saying he helped pay for a disabled veteran’s traffic ticket.

Mourners waited along the streets Monday as police escorted Leo’s body to a funeral home in his hometown.

“I wanted to be here for his family,” Don Whisler, of Girard, told Fox 8. “I didn’t know him. But it’s so sad. It hurts.”