President Trump cannot stand the “Fake News Media” in his latest tweets

President Donald Trump was up early on Tuesday and had a message for his long-hated members of the “mainstream media.”

“The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad!” Trump wrote. The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017 Trump is in the midst of a historically negative round of press surrounding his presidential administration. Recent rumors in the media have indicated that Trump may fire Robert Mueller, the former FBI director now in charge of bringing impartiality to the Department of Justice’s investigation into the Russian government’s involvement with Trump’s presidential campaign.



Later in the morning, Trump criticized yet another court that has ruled his travel ban against citizens from countries of predominantly Muslim faith to be unconstitutional.

“Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again – Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C.” (S.C. refers to the fact that the administration will be taking the travel ban order to the Supreme Court.)