President Trump gets personal with insults directed at MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski

On Thursday morning, the President of the United States took to his personal Twitter account to call a private citizen “crazy” and claim she has a “low I.Q.”

The person in question was MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, one of President Donald Trump’s biggest critics in the media. After enjoying a friendly relationship with President Trump, Mika, and her co-host and soon to be husband Joe Scarborough, have soured on the president. In Thursday morning’s tweet barrage, Trump indicated that he heard they hadn’t been very nice to him.

He tweeted: “I heard poorly rated @ Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came…..to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”





Earlier in the morning, Mika had questioned the president’s sanity after reports claimed that the White House was leaking unflattering information about the secretary of state.

“Everybody in Washington, in the administration, needs to look at this from, I think, a point of view where they’re not lobotomized, because you’re sitting in there, and you’re so scared of him, and you think you need to suck up to the president,” Brzezinski said.

“Let’s say someone came into NBC and took over NBC and started tweeting wildly about people’s appearances, bullying people, talking about people in the competition, lying every day, undermining his managers, throwing them under the [bus] — that person would be thrown out,” she said. “It’s just not normal behavior. In fact, there would be concerns that the person who runs the company is out of his mind.”

