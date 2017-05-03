Rush Limbaugh comes down hard on the Trump administration: “You guys were sent there to drain the swamp”

Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh has found a voice in the Trump administration. President Trump has tweeted about Limbaugh on about 30 occasions, and he’s an avid listener. Like with most of the media that Trump consumes, Limbaugh’s show means he enjoys exclusive access to the White House — Trump often hears from Matt Drudge, and Breitbart has enjoyed a significant amount of inside support.

Just got to listen to Rush Limbaugh – the guy is fantastic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2016

On Tuesday, Rush hosted Vice President Mike Pence, and Limbaugh clearly had the newly passed spending bill on his mind. Democratic supporters seemed happy with the spending bill, and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney indicated that Trump was upset that Democrats were “spiking the football.” In the interview, Rush immediately asked, “What is the point of voting Republican if the Democrats are gonna continue to get practically 95 percent of their objectives?”





In response, Pence championed the $21 million increase that Trump managed to put forth in defense spending. The vice president noted, “Democrats in Washington insisted that any increase in defense spending would be matched with an increase in domestic spending,” but he continued, “The president has made it clear, his number one priority is national defense and national security.”

Limbaugh responded with what seemed like an attack, almost accusing Trump of not fulfilling his promises. The host pointed out, “You guys were sent there to drain the swamp. There’s a clear Trump agenda that just isn’t seeable […] some people are getting concerned that there’s more concern for bipartisanship and crossing the aisle, working with Democrats, than there is for draining the swamp.”

Pence responded that Trump has had an incredibly successful first 100 days and stated that the administration is pushing forth on getting rid of Obamacare.