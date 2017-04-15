Sarah Silverman dropped f-bombs on “emotional child” Trump during the #TaxMarch

On Saturday, liberal activists in several cities, including Washington D.C. and New York, participated in what they deemed the Tax March. The event’s organizers hoped that a large turnout would put pressure on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. Some on the left believe that Trump’s tax returns might show that he has business interests in Russia or that he has evaded paying federal income taxes.

RELATED: The White House made a decision on whether or not it will make its visitor logs available to the public

Unsurprisingly, there were a lot of celebrities in attendance at the event. Comedian, actress and activist Sarah Silverman took the stage to deliver a message, and she certainly didn’t censor herself. At one point, the comedian declared, “Show us your fucking taxes you emotional child…you like being a superficial bully? Here’s one for you, you are a three at best.”





RELATED: Sarah Silverman thought that an innocent symbol was a swastika, and her troubles didn’t end there

MSNBC caught up with Silverman to get her take on the march. Silverman explained that she was “raised to be an active citizen” and that “when you love America, you have to speak out.”

@SarahKSilverman @ tRump #TaxMarch “When u love America u have to speak out it's time to fight for our country” pic.twitter.com/vSrWvJHzNY — AArdini (@aa_tweeter) April 15, 2017

In Washington, D.C., the march was also in full swing. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, (D-Calif.), stood in front of the Capitol building and declared, “If he thinks he can get away with playing king, he’s got another thought coming.”

She continued: “We’re not going to be fooled by his attempts to distract us…[he can] lie on Obama and say he tried to wiretap you, that’s not going to distract us.”