Say the F-word in front of the wrong person in Louisiana and you just might face jail time

Jared Dylan Smith, a 20-year-old man from West Monroe, La., was arrested for swearing. Seriously.

Smith was charged with disturbing the peace after an elderly woman complained he screamed an expletive in her presence. Smith allegedly said the word ‘fuck’ in front of the 75-year-old woman. Smith denies he blurted the F-word, and apparently there were no other witnesses.

According to the police report obtained by the Ouachita Citizen, Smith was standing next to the woman when “he yelled the word ‘fuck’ and clearly disturbed her peace.”

Smith was booked for disturbing the peace through language and disorderly conduct with a bond set at $200.

According to the Daily Mail, Louisiana law defines disturbing the peace as, “Addressing any offensive, derisive or annoying words to any other person who is lawfully in any street, or other public place; or call him by any offensive or derisive name, or make any noise or exclamation in his presence and hearing with the intent to deride, offend, or annoy him, or to prevent him from from pursuing his lawful business, occupation, or duty.”

According to the Advocate, if the court finds him guilty, he could serve up to 90 days in jail and need to pay a fine of up to $100.

Smith was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center and awaits sentencing.