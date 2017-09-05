Student sues a Michigan university over a denied speaking permit for a white nationalist

An out-of-state college student is suing Michigan State University in federal court over the denial of a speaking request for prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Georgia State University student Cameron Padgett’s request to reserve a conference room on MSU’s campus was denied. MSU President Lou Anna Simon cited “significant concerns about public safety in the wake of the tragic violence in Charlottesville” in their application.

RELATED: Students at a private school suspended and expelled due to an anti-Semitic beer pong game

Simon said that the school will “remain firm in our commitment to freedom of expression, our first obligation is to the safety and security of our students and our community.”





This is not Padgett’s first lawsuit. Earlier in the year, he sued Auburn University for similarly denying his request to rent a space for Spencer to speak.

Padgett’s attorney, Kyle Bristow, has himself been flagged by the Southern Poverty Law Center. In 2015, the State Bar of Michigan apologized for giving Bristow an honorable mention award for a story “embedded with racist cues and symbolism.” The award was also withdrawn.