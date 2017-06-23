The yearbook messages one 13-year-old boy received were so mean, he almost took his own life

One afternoon, a Washington mother got a call from her 13-year-old son, who told her he was planning to kill himself.

The 7th grader had been bullied at school all year, but the tormenting reached an all-time high when his classmates wrote hateful messages in his yearbook and told him to commit suicide.

“I can’t imagine how he felt when he picked it up from the ground, after it was thrown at his back and saw that, those words,” said Shannon, the boy’s mother who doesn’t want to share her last name. “Absolutely heartbreaking.”





RELATED: Disgusting things written in a teen’s yearbook nearly drove him to drown himself, but one text to mom changed everything

After the incident, Shannon got a phone call from her son, who had left school embarrassed by the ordeal. He told her he was planning to take his own life, but luckily his mother found him walking down a road toward the river before it was too late.

“That was the worst phone call of my life,” Shannon recalled.

Afterwards, Janel Keating-Hambly, the school district’s superintendent, sent a letter to parents explaining what had happened.

“Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of the student involved, and school administration has been working closely with the student and their family from the beginning,” she said.

According to Shannon, the school knew her son was being bullied before the yearbook incident. Now, she’s considering filing a lawsuit against the school.

“We hope that by bringing a lawsuit, the district finally understands their legal duties to provide a safe learning environment for kids,” her attorney Yvonne Ward said.

RELATED: California dad allegedly used Father’s Day to kill his two kids and then himself