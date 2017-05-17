Three Floridians hospitalized after a rogue F-150 cut their beach day short

Kevin Gonzalez, 23, says he “didn’t see” three sunbathers he ran over in a Miami-Dade County parks department pickup truck on Friday in Key Biscayne, Fla.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. local time. Gonzalez was driving a Ford F-150 and is said to have run over their legs, according to police.

The victims — Vicky Merlett, William Merlett and Aurelien Bouaniche — were hospitalized but are expected to be alright. One of them spoke to Florida’s WPLG to show his wounds but did not want his identity revealed.





All three suffered bruises on their arms and legs. After rolling over the three, Gonzalez stopped the truck and summoned medical attention.

The Miami Herald reports that police have not filed charges against Gonzalez at this time.

WPLG’s Madeleine Wright summarizes the incident better than we ever could.

“It’s a beautiful day to be at the beach […] the last thing they’re thinking about while they’re lying on the sand is being run over by a truck,” said Wright.