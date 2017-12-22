Following his arrest over the weekend, Track Palin’s ex-girlfriend and mother of one of his children is speaking out about his history with domestic violence and is accusing the Palin family of keeping the police in the dark.





“He’s told me he was going to kill me and his parents knew that,” Jordan Loewe, 24, told The Daily Mail. “They didn’t want me to call the police. They know, there’s no doubt about it. I think they wish they didn’t know but they know. I did stay quiet each time, I never spoke about anything before this. I wanted to respect their privacy and mine and I just didn’t think the world needed to know. But I’m at the point that keeping quiet didn’t do anything and he’s hurt more people, so it’s time to speak up.”

Loewe and Palin, who share 15-month-old son Charlie, were together for a year before they broke up after a scary incident in January 2016, during which Palin was arrested after allegedly punching her in the face and threatening to shoot himself with an AR-15. The pair reunited when Loewe discovered she was pregnant, but things didn’t get any better after the birth of their son.

“He was still so controlling and possessive and had temper problems. I had to file a restraining order a second time because was he was so crazy,” she said. “He was physically hitting me when he was mad and throwing things at me while I was holding Charlie when he was one month old. He tried to run me off the road in his car when Charlie was in my back seat. He would spit in my face.”

Whenever Loewe would try to break things off, Palin reportedly went “off the deep end,” even telling her he was watching her through her window and would “put a bullet in [her] head” and kill her entire family. This week, the son of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin was released from jail for attacking his father Todd at his parents home and remains on house arrest. Both Loewe and Palin’s ex-wife Britta Hanson, who also shares a child with the man, filed for protective orders against him.

“I would call them and tell them. I tried to call them before I would call the police and most of the time that worked and they were able to at least keep me safe and get me away from him,” Loewe said of Palin’s parents during times when she sought help from them in the past. “They have always been against calling the police because then it’s all over the news and a really big deal. To me, the fact that they called the police this time, tells me that it must have been really bad because I have seen him be absolutely crazy in front of them and they haven’t called the police.”

“I don’t know what they think,” she continued. “I think they know there is a problem but I don’t know if they are done dealing with Track or choose to turn the other cheek because it’s easier. But he’s 28 years old – at what point do you stop coddling your child? He doesn’t want to help himself and they don’t take any measures to force him to help himself. I don’t know how you can’t know about his mental health issues. I think his whole family are aware, its been going on for a long time.”