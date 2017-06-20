When police were notified of a shoplifting incident at Walmart, it was Batman who answered the call

After a man allegedly shoplifted four DVDs from a Fort Worth, Texas Walmart, it was none other than Batman who showed up to deliver some justice.

Police officer Damon Cole travels the country dressed as the superhero and was at a neighborhood safety fair for children when he got a call about a nearby theft. Still in his Batman gear, Cole arrived at the Walmart to arrest the perpetrator, but he had a little trouble convincing the store managers that he was a real police officer.

“Batman says ‘I want you to know I have this Batman costume on, but I’m an off-duty police officer,'” Anthony Drake, a Walmart community involvement member said.





Once he got the green light, Cole issued the shoplifter a citation, as the value of the DVDs was less than $100. The suspect reportedly wasn’t too upset and even asked Cole for a selfie.

I was at Wal-Mart as Batman for kids day. This male attempted to steal 4 DVD's,I stopped him as Batman. He asked me for a selfie as Batman. pic.twitter.com/Ut2LNg5usb — Officer Damon Cole (@HeroesandCops) June 18, 2017

“I want to get a selfie with you cause it’s not every day you get arrested by Batman,” Cole said the suspect told him. “So, he took a selfie.”

Cole, who has been in the police force since 1999, uses his own money to travel around the country wearing different superhero costumes with the goal of helping terminally ill children forget about their health issues.

“I dress up as many different super heroes and I travel the country in my off time seeing children with cancer and other illnesses,” he said. “I do that to give them inspiration and hope to keep fighting.”

While he was happy he didn’t have to arrest the shoplifter, he was annoyed that the thief tried to steal a copy of “The Lego Batman Movie.”

“You can’t steal my movie,” Cole said. “Come on!”

