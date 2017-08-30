With one birthday dinner, a couple successfully visited every Cracker Barrel in America

Ray Yoder celebrated his 81st birthday at a Cracker Barrel with his wife, Wilma, on Monday, but the couple had something even bigger to celebrate. The Goshen, Ind. couple visited all 645 Cracker Barrels in America.

“Travel was in our blood and we’ve always liked it,” Ray said. “And, of course, the best place to eat was at Cracker Barrel. It took the boredom out of the highway to eat there because it was so much like home — we could order what we liked, and they always had what we liked.”

The employees at the Tualatin, Ore. Cracker Barrel helped make the visit special by gifting customized aprons and forming a “clap tunnel” for the pair, cheering them on when they arrived. Cracker Barrel also gifted the Yoders an all-expense paid trip to the Oregon location.

Cracker Barrel even made a video to commemorate the achievement: