4 people died in a tragic wreck, but somehow the littlest passenger made it out alive
With attorney Gloria Allred at her side, a fifth woman came forward on Monday to accuse Republican Senate Candidate Roy Moore of sexual assault. According to Beverly Young Nelson, Moore assaulted her when she was a teenager in the late 1970s. Nelson, who said she voted for President Donald Trump, insisted that she withheld her secret over a fear of Moore.


“This has nothing to do with Republicans or Democrats,” she told reporters on Monday. “It has everything to do with Mr. Moore’s sexual assault when I was a teenager.”

According to Nelson, Moore was a regular customer at a restaurant she worked at as a teenager. One night after work, she claims that Moore offered her a ride home, which she accepted. Instead of taking her home, she claims Moore drove to a secluded spot near the restaurant, trapped her in the car and tried to force her to perform oral sex on him. After she fought and cried out, Moore stopped and she got out of the car.

“You’re just a child and I am the District Attorney of Etowah County, and if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you,” Moore is alleged to have said.

According to Nelson’s attorney, Nelson is prepared to swear under oath that Moore assaulted her when she was 16-years-old.

Moore has so far denied all sexual assault allegations against him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Douglas Barclay About the author:
Douglas Barclay is a Senior Editor at Rare. Follow him on Twitter @douglabarclay17
