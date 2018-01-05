On Thursday, the Dow Jones closed at a record high of more than 25,000, and Fox News anchor Sean Hannity took to the air to crow about it.





The increase set yet another record, too. It took just 23 days for the Dow to spike from 24,000 to its latest milestone, which is the shortest stretch between 1,000-point milestones ever.

“You might have seen that the economy under President Trump is on an absolute tear,” Hannity said on his show. “This is good news for forgotten men and women in this country.”

Hannity continued as he reported that “the job market continues to boom” with the creation of 250,000 jobs in December, according to ADP: “And take a look at this headline, job-cut announcements in 2017 see the lowest level since 1990, Challenger Report says.”

“Another headline: Manufacturing in the U.S. just accelerated to its best year since 2004,” Hannity continued.

Hannity also expressed glee about the announcement that President Donald Trump will open up off-shore drilling off both coasts and in the Gulf of Mexico, “which is vital,” Hannity proclaimed, “to America becoming energy independent, the lifeblood of our economy.

“And that’s just some of the good news from this week alone,” Hannity told his viewers.

How did much of this happen? Hannity excitedly lays that out, too.

“The Trump administration has now taken a chainsaw to burdensome regulation to our government, and for every new one they created, in terms of regulation, 16 have been slashed and cut away.”

In closing his commentary on the booming economy under Trump, Hannity couldn’t resist taking a shot at the mainstream media, of which he does not consider himself a member.

“Now, here’s what the media will never tell you: Well, there’s a night and day difference between the economy from just a year ago and now under Donald Trump for one year.”

Hannity went on to remind viewers that the economy under Barack Obama was “god awful,” while rattling off unfavorable economic statistics under the former president.

“In just one year,” Hannity said, “the economy is now turning around and that’s before the $1.5 trillion historic tax cut even had a chance to take effect. All good news for us.”