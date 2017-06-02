After President Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord, Michael Bloomberg made a generous offer to the UN

Michael Bloomberg’s philanthropic organization, along with others, is offering to pick up the tab for the $15 million loss the United Nations will suffer from the United States withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord because he’s “fighting every day for the people of this country.”

The former New York City mayor and philanthropist is also rallying representatives from cities, states and companies across the nation to help meet America’s greenhouse gas emission requirement even though the president withdrew from the international agreement.





According to The Washington Examiner, Bloomberg said, “Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up—and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us.”

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement,” he said Thursday. “Just the opposite — we are forging ahead. Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing on to a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N. — and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the United States made in Paris in 2015.”

The governors of California, New York and Washington are also forming a pact to help reduce emission in their states to help meet the Paris agreement. The three states combined account for almost 10 percent of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.