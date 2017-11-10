Republican state representative thinks GOP Senate candidate’s accusers should be “prosecuted”

A Republican state representative from Alabama thinks that the women accusing GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct 40 years ago should be prosecuted.

State Representative Ed Henry said Friday that he’s “not buying” the claims of four women, who allege that they had relationships with Moore when they were in their teens and he was in his 30s.

The youngest accuser, and the only one to allege sexual activity beyond kissing, was only 14 years old at the time – Moore was 32. The accusations were backed up by more than 30 sources to The Washington Post, which published the shocking report.





Henry, however, is dubious of the claims and thinks that they’re politically motivated.

“The idea that accusations like this would stop his campaign is ludicrous. If this was a habit, like you’ve read with Bill Cosby and millions of dollars paid to settle cases and years of witnesses, that would be one thing,” Henry said, according to The Cullman Times. “You cannot tell me there hasn’t been an opportunity through the years to make these accusations with as many times as he’s (Moore) run (for office) and been in the news.”

RELATED: Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s son arrested for the ninth time

“If they believe this man is predatory, they are guilty of allowing him to exist for 40 years. I think someone should prosecute and go after them. You can’t be a victim 40 years later, in my opinion,” Henry continued.

“I’m not buying it,” Henry said. “It’s too easy for someone to make these accusations. It’s foolish to go down that road, it’s like what if a frog had wings, he wouldn’t bump his ass every time he jumps.”

Moore has also disputed the claims, calling them “fake news” and saying that he refuses to “stand down.”

“The forces of evil are on the march in our country … I have a duty to stand up and fight back against the forces of evil waging an all-out war on our conservative values,” he wrote in an email to supporters, according to The Hill.

President Donald Trump also weighed in on the allegations, releasing a statement through White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Like most Americans, the president believes that we cannot allow a mere allegation — in this case, one from many years ago — to destroy a person’s life,” Sanders said. “However, the president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside.”

Moore is the favorite to win the Alabama Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. A special election is scheduled for Dec. 12.