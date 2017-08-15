An Oklahoma man stands accused of trying to imitate Timothy McVeigh in a deadly bank bombing plot

A long-term domestic terror investigation led to the arrest of a Sayre, Okla., man Saturday.

The Department of Justice said Jerry Varnell, 23, sought help from a person to detonate a bomb in a van he parked next to the BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City.

Federal complaints say Varnell initially wanted to emulate Timothy McVeigh, planning to target the Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., with a similar device; investigators say he was “upset with the government.”





His alleged intentions came to law enforcement after an undercover agent posed as a person who could help him.

Varnell allegedly prepared a social media statement for after the explosion. He had what he thought was a stolen van loaded with the assembled device and a cell phone to trigger the explosion; investigators say he drove that van from El Reno.

“There was never a concern that our community’s safety or security was at risk during this investigation,” said Kathryn Peterson, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oklahoma. “I can assure the public, without hesitation, that we had Varnell’s actions monitored every step of the way.”

Varnell headed to federal court at 3 p.m. Monday for an initial appearance on charges of attempting to use explosives to destroy a building in interstate commerce. Conviction would mean at least five years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, a Republican who serves on the Intelligence Committee and Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee, issued this statement:

I applaud the work of the FBI and local law enforcement for investigating and apprehending a man who sought to commit a terrorist act in Oklahoma City. Our intelligence community and law enforcement work every day to protect our neighborhoods from attacks and terror, and they often do it without the public ever knowing. It is chilling to think that a sympathizer of Timothy McVeigh would want to act on hate, as a tribute to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil before September 11. We’re thankful for the concerned citizens that stepped forward to alert authorities about this man. This is another somber reminder that, as a nation, we must remain vigilant about home-grown extremism and radicalization in our communities.

Republican Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe also issued a statement:

This weekend the FBI, working with local law enforcement, successfully prevented a hateful act of domestic terrorism that could have mirrored the Alfred P. Murrah Building bombing of 1995. I am grateful for the service of state and federal law enforcement who not only foiled the attempted terrorist, but did so without putting the community at risk. I also appreciate the concerned citizens who exemplified the Oklahoma Standard — looking out for their community by sharing concerns about the alleged perpetrator. It is only by working together as a community that we can continue to prevent future instances of domestic terrorism and extremism.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial released a statement:

Earlier today, law enforcement officials announced the arrest of a man living in Oklahoma who is charged with attempting to bomb BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City. This is a haunting reminder of the Oklahoma City bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995, that killed 168 people and wounded countless more. Familiar similarities link these two events.

This makes the mission of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum more relevant today as ever. Our job is to remember and to teach an understanding of the senselessness of violence, especially as a means of effecting government change. We strongly convey the imperative to reject violence. We are disheartened that a young man who calls Oklahoma home would resort to domestic terrorism, knowing the deep sense of loss still felt by people impacted by the Oklahoma City bombing. The response of Oklahoma’s public servants and private citizens reflects the sense of unity, compassion, even heroism, that characterized the rescue and recovery efforts following the bombing. Social media has changed the flow of information and this highlights the importance that if everyday citizens See Something, Say Something.

