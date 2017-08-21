Angry protester verbally abuses black cop for doing his job: “You’re supposed to be on our side”

Although the “free speech” rally that took place in Boston over the weekend ended up being significantly more peaceful than the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, where 32-year-old Heather Heyer and two Virginia State Troopers were killed, that does not mean it was not without incident.
Video recorded by France24’s Philip Crowther now making the rounds on the internet now showed things weren’t exactly peaceful.
Nowhere was that clearer than in an encounter between a black protester and a black police officer.
The woman approached the police officer in riot gear and hurled verbally abuse, calling him “a stupid ass bitch” and “black bitch!” because he was on the other side of the line.
“You’re supposed to be on our side!” she yelled.
The response to the video has been negative.
One person criticized Crowther for being one sided.
He replied that he was also just doing his job.
33 arrests were made over the weekend and police even had to ask people not to throw urine and bottles at law enforcement.