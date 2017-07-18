A man built a 317,000-gallon pool in his backyard, and it looks awesome

Jerry and Marina Leussink officially have the coolest backyard ever.

Jerry built a 317,000-gallon pool, which is 90 feet long and 70 feet wide, to enjoy with their family and friends. There’s a shallow end for his younger grandchildren, and runs as deep as 14 feet.

The pool is lined in response to some weeds that pushed through the clay bottom. The rocks that keep the lining down encouraged Jerry to decorate the perimeter to look like a wharf.

RELATED: It was a normal day on the lake until a screamin’ bald eagle intervened — and it was all caught on slow-motion video





He uses chlorine, algaecide and a pumping system to keep the pool clean.

His backyard also contains a sandbox, a volleyball court and other facilities for outside activities that all ages can enjoy.

The pool is drained, cleaned, and refilled once every three years.

Jerry estimates that he spent $15,000 to create the pool.