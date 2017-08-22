Human throws the first punch after a 250-pound bear follows a two-year-old inside house

A man in Gibsons, British Columbia punched a 250-pound black bear that followed the toddler, 2, of a friend, Elery Froude, inside of the house.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do now?'” Froude recalled. “That was when my friend turned around and said, ‘Get the kids and get them in the bedroom.'”

RELATED: This Toronto road rage incident is the most Canadian thing we’ve ever seen.

After Froude locked herself and the children in the bedroom, the man yelled, banged pots together and used a chair to attempt to push the bear out of the house. He then punched it squarely in the nose in an effort to shut the door.





The bear later returned to the house after the Sunshine Coast Royal Canadian Mountain Police attempted to scare the bear away with horns and water bottles. They report that it “tried to open the door to the garage and chased a male down the street.”

A conservation officer and the RCMP agreed to kill the bear, making it the eighth bear killed on the Sunshine Coast in 2017. This bear was one of nearly 500 human-bear encounters in the area.