As Americans continue to brave the winter weather, photos from a remote village in Siberia might make them count their blessings that it’s not worse.





According to the experts, Oymyakon is the world’s coldest permanently inhabited area. Recent temperatures came in at a bone-chilling -62°C, or -79.6°F.

Oymyakon bottoms out at -62C or -80F. Now that is cold https://t.co/WY9OQvcwVY — Jim Edds (@ExtremeStorms) January 15, 2018

Bit colder than usual in Siberia over next few days. Watch some stations like Oymyakon for -70°F pic.twitter.com/nt9PUa5WUo — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) January 14, 2018

In fact, it was so cold that the town’s thermometer broke.

That's what happens when the temperature reaches -79°F in Oymyakon, Russia. pic.twitter.com/pXR1Z7NKtI — Dose (@dose) January 15, 2018

A few pictures have indicated that bundling up is no match for the weather.

Anyone moaning about the weather…could be worse, this is village of Oymyakon in Russia where it is currently -62c!!!! pic.twitter.com/6RONaURGSh — Greigsy (@Greigsy) January 16, 2018

Despite this, the weather certainly hasn’t detoured the adventurous.

Wife of Extreme Sports Enthusiast from France: Yves will do everything in his power to get to Oymyakonhttps://t.co/5nRdEqbtph pic.twitter.com/9FTmTEE26o — Yakutia Today (@yakutia_today) January 16, 2018

As temperatures sink to -60C in Yakutia, heroic Chinese tourists take a swim!

Amazing scenes as Russia’s iciest region of Yakutia plunges to near record lows, and even the thermometer in the world’s coldest village breaks downhttps://t.co/UpCiM5WIZg pic.twitter.com/1lpqOgEFu8 — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) January 15, 2018

It would seem that besides the thermometer, schools are the only other thing truly feeling the effects of the cold temperatures.

In Oymyakon, Russia, school isn't canceled until the temp reaches minus 52. https://t.co/kbYZE2L5tP pic.twitter.com/pCCw5bPLB5 — Planet Green (@PlanetGreen) January 4, 2018

(H/T Twitter)

