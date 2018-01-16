As Americans continue to brave the winter weather, photos from a remote village in Siberia might make them count their blessings that it’s not worse.
According to the experts, Oymyakon is the world’s coldest permanently inhabited area. Recent temperatures came in at a bone-chilling -62°C, or -79.6°F.
In fact, it was so cold that the town’s thermometer broke.
A few pictures have indicated that bundling up is no match for the weather.
Despite this, the weather certainly hasn’t detoured the adventurous.
It would seem that besides the thermometer, schools are the only other thing truly feeling the effects of the cold temperatures.
(H/T Twitter)
