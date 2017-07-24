Bad grandma accused of selling her granddaughter to her 87-year-old boyfriend for sex has “shocked” a small town

A 66-year-old grandmother from Atmore, Ala., and her 87-year-old boyfriend have both been both face charges of first-degree rape and human trafficking, after it was alleged that the woman’s 13-year-old granddaughter had been sold for sex.

Mary Lue Daw and Charles Clarence Stacey were arrested after police investigation found evidence that Daw accepted money so Stacey could have sex with her granddaughter.

According to WKRG, Stacey threatened the girl if she “did not participate in sexual servitude.”

Neighbor Alene Colbert said she was “shocked” by the news and that she never would has guessed that something like this was going on in the neighborhood.

“I was in shock and had no idea something was going on,” she said. “You see the children out playing, I just had no idea.”

She and another neighbor, Sue Gohagin, did notice that Stacey visited the house frequently, but they never imagined this was the reason.

“I think it’s just disgusting and it’s ruination for us to have people like that living on our street,” Gohagin said.

The couple is being held on $1 million bond each.

Stacey also faces prostitution and enticing a child for immoral purposes charges.