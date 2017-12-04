Golden Corral, a popular Royal Palm Beach buffet-style all-you-can-eat restaurant, was temporarily closed Friday after a state inspector cited it for 20 violations, including small flying insects and live roaches.





The restaurant at 10100 Fox Trail Road South, was closed for five hours while the violations were corrected, general manager Brad Morin said Monday.

A Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation report states the restaurant re-opened the same day, although seven violations remained.

Morin said he was not there the day of the inspection, so he was not “100 percent sure” about what occurred, but went over the violations with kitchen managers. The kitchen manager who was in charge that day is no longer employed at the restaurant, he said.

Violations ran the gamut from food not being held at hot or cold enough temperatures to dirty ceiling tiles and floors, the report states.

A DBPR inspector noted six high-priority violations which could contribute directly to a food-borne illness or injury, as follows:

Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food prep or food storage area. Two insects were found near a preparation table. Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found — nine roaches on trash can dolly under trash can in dish-washing room. Manager killed some. Employee cleaned the dolly. Potentially hazardous temperature control. Cold food held at greater than 41 degrees. Smoked sausage at 55 degrees on ice at breakfast station. Hot food held at less than 135 degrees or above. Chicken soup at 103 and 110. Employee turned stove on. Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in reach-in freezer. Not all products commercially packaged. Raw shrimp over onion rings and French fries. Toxic substance stored by or with food. Quick color spray cans stored on ice machine. Manager removed.

Intermediate violations, those which, if not addressed, could lead to risk factors that contribute to food-borne illness or injury, in the report included:

Encrusted material on can opener blade. Employee cleaned. Potentially hazardous temperature control. Food covered while cooling including baked beans, corned beef hash and pulled pork. Manager moved food to freezer to cool quickly.

Basic violations are due to best practices not being followed. Those cited included: