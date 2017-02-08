To have and to hold pizza? Domino’s delivers wedding registry

Domino’s has finally stepped up to answer those who want their special day (and honeymoon, and duration of their wedded life) filled with pizzas, Lava Crunch Cakes and more. A Domino’s Wedding Registry.

Under the title on the Domino’s Wedding Registry page is the caption “Know a couple getting married and not sure what to get them? We figured it out.” It, conveniently, is a lot of pizza — in gift card amounts ranging from $15 to $100. A pretty affordable registry, really.





One testimonial reads, “Some love stories scream ‘fine china.’ Ours screamed ‘stuffed cheesy bread.’”

The varied levels of commitment (and love) come with titles like “One More Slice Before I Do” and “Post-Honeymoon Adjustment to Real Life.” The advice to “not spend it all in one place” does not apply here, as registry gift card recipients can only spend it in one place, but at least they can choose between carry-out and delivery.