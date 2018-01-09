Topshop came out with a jean design just in time for the president’s Fake News Awards.

A few Twitter users noticed and shared a unique pair of jeans on the website, which have caused quite the stir.





The $90.00 jeans can be found and purchased online. Those willing to make the investment will get a pair of “mid rise, straight leg jeans in mid blue low stretch denim” with a red and white “‘fake news’ slogan side stripe,” according to the retailer’s website.

Some accepted the state of fashion in 2018.

Me: This is utter bullsh…

*matching covfefe bra and knicker sets go on sale*

Me: I’ll take two. https://t.co/nvvq90n25j — Esyllt Sears (@EsylltMair) January 8, 2018

2018 is too silly. https://t.co/NAE3mZhxVe — Mike McLeod (@mikemuon) January 8, 2018

Others were a bit angrier and accused the retailer of ill-will.

When the Leader’s slogans become normalized to point of commodification (“fake news” used to sell jeans). Cc: @JasonSchwartz https://t.co/Jhomcpsg1p — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) January 7, 2018

Because the disintegration of truth, science, and journalism is so fashionable. Give me a break @Topshop https://t.co/n3t4RHn9Ys — amanda goodfried (@AGoodfried) January 7, 2018

The retailer was even accused of “spreading misinformation” at one point.

Yeah because spreading misinformation is so much fun! Party! pic.twitter.com/U0cUh6W9Jk — amanda goodfried (@AGoodfried) January 9, 2018

Jokes can spread and eventually become things that people spread as facts. It's damaging to journalism, period. — chevito (@luxalix) January 9, 2018

President Trump, who has constantly rallied against “fake news” for at least a year, tweeted in November that news networks — “plus CNN and not including Fox” — should hold a contest to see who dishes out the most inaccurate reports. Trump explained that the winner would get a “FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

As for when this contest shall be held, the president said he was shooting for the middle of January. Trump added that high interest in the awards caused some delay.

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

(H/T HuffPost)

