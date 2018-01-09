Topshop came out with a jean design just in time for the president’s Fake News Awards.
A few Twitter users noticed and shared a unique pair of jeans on the website, which have caused quite the stir.
The $90.00 jeans can be found and purchased online. Those willing to make the investment will get a pair of “mid rise, straight leg jeans in mid blue low stretch denim” with a red and white “‘fake news’ slogan side stripe,” according to the retailer’s website.
Some accepted the state of fashion in 2018.
Others were a bit angrier and accused the retailer of ill-will.
The retailer was even accused of “spreading misinformation” at one point.
President Trump, who has constantly rallied against “fake news” for at least a year, tweeted in November that news networks — “plus CNN and not including Fox” — should hold a contest to see who dishes out the most inaccurate reports. Trump explained that the winner would get a “FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”
As for when this contest shall be held, the president said he was shooting for the middle of January. Trump added that high interest in the awards caused some delay.
(H/T HuffPost)
RELATED: The latest absurd fake news story proves the internet will believe anything about Trump