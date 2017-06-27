A brawl broke out at a high school graduation, and a pregnant woman was beaten bloody

Editor’s Note: The video does show blood.

Bianca Bouchard, a 21-year-old woman who was bloodied when she got kicked in the head during a brawl that broke out at a high school graduation, told the New York Post she is four months pregnant.

The fight, Bouchard said, started as a family feud on Facebook and spilled over to the graduation ceremony at William Floyd High School in Brookhaven, N.Y., on Sunday.

Bouchard is seen in the video bleeding from the right side of her head after she was clobbered while lying on the grass. She said she got caught up in the fracas after trying to defend her 15-year-old sister, who had initially been arguing with another relative-in-law on Facebook.





“My head is sore, but I’m fine,” said Bouchard told the newspaper, saying she only suffered a scratch to the back of her head. “My sister fought one of the girls who was graduating. We always got along. My sister and the other girl had been going back and forth on Facebook.”

Bouchard said she was at the graduation for her sister’s boyfriend when the chaos exploded.

“It was crazy,” Bouchard told the Post. “I didn’t feel like ruining anyone’s graduation. It did happen after [the graduation] was over, and it just got crazy.”

Police, according to the Post, are investigating the incident.