A drunk American goes from fisticuffs to handcuffs on a Japanese airplane

Two passengers got into a fight aboard a Japanese airplane.

The ANA flight, which was headed to Los Angeles, was still at Tokyo’s Narita Airport when a very drunk American passenger turned belligerent. The airplane staff deemed him unfit to travel and asked him to disembark. He responded to the request by hitting a female passenger.

A video of the fight shows two men throwing punches and yelling. A flight attendant attempts to break up the fight as passengers react to the scene.

The drunk passenger, whose shirt is hanging off of his body, is eventually escorted away from the row but returns a few moments later to throw more punches. Some of the passengers urge the man to leave the plane.





The drunk passenger was arrested after the incident, but not before he reportedly choked a male airline employee.

RELATED: A birthday party for a 5-year-old turned into a nightmare when the cops showed up

Corey Hour, another American passenger on the flight and man behind the video, also documented the scene on Twitter:

So, 10 minutes before take off a passenger starts a huge fight in his row. I get in between him and flight attendants, but he won't 1v1 me. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 1, 2017

He yells, "You think I'm crazy? What about the government!" Then exits the plane. 1.5 hours later and we finally take off. 😴 jfc — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 1, 2017

He made sure to say that ANA employees handled the incident as professionally as possible:

For the record ANA staff and passengers handled the situation with grace and respect. They did the best they could to diffuse the situation. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

(H/T New York Post)