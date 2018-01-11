“Is this what healthcare in Baltimore City has come to?”

A Baltimore hospital is under fire for its disturbing treatment of a patient, which was partially captured on video.





According to FOX 5, Imamu Baraka was near Baltimore’s University of Maryland Medical Center when he saw hospital staff dump a barely clothed patient and her belongings at a bus stop. Baraka pulled his phone out to document the incident.

He confronted the hospital staff, asking why they were leaving the clearly disoriented woman out in the cold without anyone to help her.

He posted the disturbing videos on Facebook.

“‘UMMC will be known for providing high value and compassionate care, improving health in Maryland and beyond, educating future health care leaders and discovering innovative ways to advance medicine worldwide,'” he wrote, quoting the medical center’s vision. “You can do better. You must do better.”

He also took and shared a screenshot of the outside temperature, which was in the 30s.

The post went viral and sparked outrage in those who watched the events unfold.

The hospital used Facebook to issue a statement on Wednesday.

“We share the shock and disappointment of many who have viewed the video showing the discharge of a patient from the Emergency Department of UMMC Midtown the night of January 9,” they wrote. “This unfortunate event is not representative of our patient-centered mission.”

The hospital stated that they “failed” in their treatment.

No details leading up to the incident were offered.

“We are taking this matter very seriously, conducting a thorough review, and are evaluating the appropriate response, including the possibility of personnel action,” they concluded.

