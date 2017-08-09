A news anchor had no idea a steamy adult film was playing in the background while doing the news

The evening news was a lot more eye-opening than usual Tuesday on the BBC as a pornographic film was spotted playing in the background as anchor Sophie Raworth reported live about cricket.

RELATED: A teacher who had sex with a student and said she was the victim has a porno on the internet now

The video in the background shows a woman taking off her shirt, removing her bra and flashing an estimated audience of 3.8 million people. The slip-up may not have been caught if it happened at a time other than the social media age, but here we are.





People legitimately want to know how porn ended up on the news.

@BBCNews why is there a porn video playing behind one of your news anchors during a report? — Zane Jawad (@zanejawad) August 7, 2017

The awkward and comical incident will likely result in an employee losing their job, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“The employee is on borrowed time when bosses catch up with him. You can’t get away with this sort of stuff anymore,” an anonymous source said to be a TV insider. “It beggars belief a sex scene should be played live on air.”

RELATED: A news anchor completely messes up the name of this notable dinosaur in a hilarious news blooper