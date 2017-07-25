A video shows the moment a Jordanian soldier shot and killed three U.S. Army Green Berets

Editors Note: Footage is grainy and taken from a distance, but could still be disturbing to some viewers.

A Jordanian soldier has been sentenced to hard labor after opening fire on three United States Army Green Berets in November. Now, footage leading up to the shooting has been shared by the Jordanian army, reports the New York Post.

The video shows the American soldiers entering the al-Jafr base moments before they were gunned down by 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha.

Al-Tuwayha said that he shot in self-defense, believing the base to be under attack. However, the Jordanian army countered the statement by saying that he “acted against orders and military instructions and had not acted in self-defense.”

The three men who were killed were Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen, 27, of Kirksville, Mo.; Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe, 30, of Tucson, Ariz.; and Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty, 27, of Kerrville, Texas.